Vande Bharat rail link benefits Kashmir: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday travelled to Srinagar aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, marking another significant moment in the expansion of rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, Dr Abdullah arrived in Katra town earlier in the day and subsequently boarded the Vande Bharat train for his journey to Srinagar. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, he highlighted the importance of the rail link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

He said the railway connectivity has brought immense benefits to the Valley by providing reliable, all-weather transport to residents. Dr Abdullah noted that even during disruptions to air travel or closure of roads due to weather conditions, the train service would continue to operate, significantly easing hardships faced by the people.

“The train has been of great benefit. Even if flights are not operating or roads are closed, the train will continue to run. It will reduce the difficulties faced by the people,” he said.

Commenting on the recent snowfall in the Valley, Dr Abdullah described it as a blessing for the people of Kashmir, stating that it was much needed. He said the snowfall has helped address several concerns and expressed hope for more precipitation in the coming days, noting that it would further benefit the region.

Addressing a question on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference president expressed confidence that it would happen at the appropriate time. “It will also come. It will come on time,” he said.