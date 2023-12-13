In Srinagar, the Railway Board assigned eight coaches to a Vande Bharat Express slated to operate along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on Tuesday, as reported by The Hindu.

Northern Railway recently conducted a successful 15-km trial run of an electric train from Banihal to Khari Railway Station in Ramban district.

This allocation of an eight-car electric train marks the first of its kind for the Union Territories. There are considerations at the Central government level to potentially inaugurate the Vande Bharat, establishing connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the Vande Bharat train, a unique model, is manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

