Valley’s automotive landscape gets a boost: Kia starts operations

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 16: Kia Motors made a significant entry into Kashmir’s automotive market today with the grand unveiling of the Gravity Edition of its popular models: SELTOS, SONET, and CARENS. The launch took place at Kia’s newly built state-of-the-art showroom in Pantha Chowk.

The event was graced by Raja Zaffar Khan, DGM and Zonal Head Srinagar of J&K Bank, as the chief guest, alongside Mushtaq Wani, COO of Pal Jay Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Officials from J&K Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Chola Mandalam, and the entire staff of the showroom were present, with a large turnout of excited customers attending the unveiling.

Speaking at the event, Mushtaq Wani emphasized Kia’s commitment to the region, saying, “This new showroom not only offers an extensive range of models but also provides unparalleled after-sales support, ensuring a complete customer experience.”

The showroom is set to be a key player in the region’s automotive growth, offering Kashmiri customers the latest in technology and innovation. “We invite everyone to visit our Srinagar showroom and drive into the future with Kia,” Wani added.