Srinagar, Feb 27: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir till February 28.

In the past 24 hours, the region has experienced light to moderate rain and snowfall, with higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall. Banihal has witnessed heavy rain, while isolated higher reaches have received heavy snowfall.

MeT Predicts Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and snowfall at most places, with isolated heavy rain and snowfall over both Kashmir Division and Jammu Division. Improvement is expected from February 28 afternoon.

On March 1st and 2nd MeT predicted Generally cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall at isolated to scattered places. On March 03 , the MeT forecasts Light to moderate rain and snowfall at many places and from March 4-8 the weather will be Generally dry.

Temporary disruption of surface transportation is expected over Sadhna pass, Razdhan Pass, Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, Mughal Road, Sinthan pass, and other major roads of hilly districts.

Tourists, travelers, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow administrative and traffic advisories.

Farmers are advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations.

Landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones are expected at vulnerable places.