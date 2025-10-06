Valley to get better power supply this winter: MD KPDCL

Srinagar: Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mehmood Ahmad Shah, on Monday assured that the Kashmir Valley will witness a better and more reliable power supply this winter compared to last year, owing to significant improvements in infrastructure and preparedness.

The Managing Director said that the power department is in a much better position this year to meet the rising demand during the winter season.

“We will ensure better power supply this winter compared to the previous one. A lot of work has been done to improve the network — whether in towns or cities — including upgradation of cabling systems and installation of smart meters. We are hopeful of providing better service to our consumers,” the MD said.

Talking about the smart meter installation, he said the project has seen major progress despite a few disruptions.

“Last year, we installed around 3 lakh smart meters, and another 1.15 lakh have been installed recently. Due to disruptions like floods and Operation Sindoor, the process slowed down. However, the work is continuing and will be completed,” he said.

Despite the ongoing adverse weather conditions in parts of Kashmir, the MD said that the department has maintained normal power supply across the region.

“Our staff is on high alert to respond to any interruptions. The supply situation has improved significantly compared to last year, and we are fully prepared to meet the winter demand,” he added.

He further said that KPDCL is continuously working to strengthen the network and enhance reliability.

“Even with weather-induced challenges, our focus remains on providing uninterrupted supply and ensuring quick restoration wherever required,” he said.(KINS)