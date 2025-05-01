Valley observes ‘International Labour Day’

SRINAGAR, MAY 01: In order to highlight the significance of labour rights and generate awareness about the importance of the day, District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across all the districts of Kashmir today observed ‘International Labour Day’ also known as Global Workers Day with great enthusiasm and fervor.

The day is marked every year on May 1st as a celebration of working-class people, recognizing their contribution to society and promoting worker’s rights and opportunities. The event was successfully conducted under the leadership of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the supervision of Shazia Tabassum, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, organized an event to commemorate International Labour Day at the ADR Centre, District Court Complex Srinagar. The programme, held under the supervision of Tasleem Arief, Chairman DLSA Srinagar (Principal District & Sessions Judge) witnessed the presence of, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Sajad Ur Rehman; officials, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA Srinagar officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and Para Legal Volunteers.

During the event, Secretary DLSA emphasized the importance of International Labour Day, highlighting the need to uphold and protect the rights of workers. He underlined the value of ensuring that all workers are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect, and reaffirmed the DLSA’s commitment to advancing legal awareness and support for labourers in the region. Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Tasneem Kausar, also addressed the gathering, shedding light on the global objectives of International Labour Day. She stressed the importance of promoting fair labour practices, improving working conditions, and extending social security to the working class, especially those from marginalized sections.

District Legal Services Authority under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority, observed an awareness Campaign on the occasion of International Labour Day at District Budgam. The event was successfully conducted under the Supervision of O.P Bhagat, Chairman DLSA Budgam. The programme was successfully organised and conducted under the guidance of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA Budgam.

DLSA Pulwama, under the chairmanship of Malik Shabir Ahmad (Principal District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama) organised an awareness programme today in collaboration with Assistant Labour Commissioner, Pulwama to mark ‘International Labour Day.’

DLSA Shopian in collaboration with Labour Department Shopian today celebrated ‘International Labour Day’ at Shopian. The event was held under the direction and guidance of Chairman DLSA Shopian, Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary. The programme was attended by Dr. Nida Yousuf, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Shopian; Rafie Ahmad, Chief LADC; Dawood Khan Deputy LADC; Meenu Jan, Assistant LADC Shopian; PLVs, officials of Labour Department and a large number of laborers.