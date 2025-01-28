The first trial run of the Vande Bharat Express from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra, to Budgam has finally been completed. This is good news for both locals and tourists, as they will soon be able to travel by train to and from the Kashmir Valley. The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced features specifically designed to handle the extreme cold of the Kashmir Valley. These include heating systems to prevent the freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, triple-layered windshields with embedded heating elements to maintain visibility during snowfall, and warm air circulation to ensure passenger comfort in sub-zero temperatures. The train’s ability to function efficiently in temperatures as low as -30°C underscores its suitability for the region’s winter climate. During the trial run, the train crossed key infrastructure landmarks, including the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Bridge. The Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, are critical components of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. These structures highlight the engineering efforts undertaken to establish reliable rail connectivity in the region. The train’s smooth passage through these bridges during the trial is a testament to the advancements made in rail infrastructure. The completion of the USBRL project, spanning 272 kilometres, has paved the way for enhanced transportation options in Jammu and Kashmir. The Vande Bharat Express, once operational, is expected to reduce travel time between key destinations and provide a more comfortable and efficient travel experience. Its modern amenities and design cater to the needs of passengers while addressing the challenges posed by the region’s geography and climate. The Northern Railway zone will oversee the train’s operations and maintenance, ensuring its functionality and reliability. The train’s advanced technology and region-specific adaptations are expected to support its performance in the Kashmir Valley. While the service for the general public is yet to begin, the trial run serves as a preparatory phase, allowing for fine-tuning and adjustments before full-scale operations are launched. The train’s specialised design and the completion of the USBRL project reflect ongoing efforts to integrate the region with the national transportation network. For business travellers, the Vande Bharat Express offers a faster and more reliable mode of transportation, making it easier to connect with markets and clients within and outside the Valley. The enhanced rail connectivity will also facilitate the movement of goods, especially perishable items. By reducing transit times and ensuring a smoother supply chain, the train can help local businesses expand their reach to other parts of the country. Additionally, the train is likely to attract more visitors during peak pilgrimage seasons. The route connects Katra, the base for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, with other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, making it an attractive option for pilgrims. The increased footfall will create opportunities for local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and transport services. The tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, too, is expected to witness a major boost once the train service starts.