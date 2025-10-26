Valley gets its first Chrysanthemum Garden

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden) at the picturesque Botanical Garden in Srinagar, marking a new milestone in the Valley’s tourism and floriculture landscape.

Developed at a cost of ₹1.869 crore, the Chrysanthemum Theme Garden spans over 100 kanals and is envisioned as a major autumn attraction in Kashmir. With its vibrant blooms in shades of yellow, red, pink, and purple, the garden promises to infuse new color and charm into the Valley’s tourism calendar during the autumn months.

The Chief Minister cut the ceremonial ribbon and declared the garden open to the public, describing it as “a floral celebration that adds a new chapter to Kashmir’s tourism story.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens for its role in establishing the theme garden.

He noted that the initiative would “address the off-season gap in tourism and enhance the autumn experience for visitors.”

Omar Abdullah recalled that he had laid the foundation stone of Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood in November last year, drawing parallels with the success of the Tulip Garden. “Just as the Tulip Garden transformed the spring tourist season, the Chrysanthemum Garden will redefine autumn tourism in Kashmir,” he remarked.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition featuring a wide range of ornamental, lavender, and other floral varieties cultivated by local growers with departmental support. He interacted with the floriculturists and appreciated the dedication and craftsmanship of the gardeners and field staff whose efforts brought the blooms to life.

The event was attended by MLA Zadibal Tanveer Sadiq, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Zubair Ahmed, Secretary Culture, Director Floriculture Kashmir and other senior officials.