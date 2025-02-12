Srinagar, February 12: Kashmir is set to observe the sacred occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Thursday night with religious fervor, as large gatherings are expected at key shrines, including Dargah Hazratbal and Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

Worshippers will engage in night-long prayers, seeking divine blessings and forgiveness. At Hazratbal Shrine thousands of devotees are expected to converge for special prayers. “The shrine administration has made necessary arrangements to accommodate the gathering, ensuring the smooth conduct of religious activities,” said an official from Hazratbal shrine.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has announced that Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr. Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, will deliver a sermon after Maghrib prayers at 7:30 PM, highlighting the significance and virtues of Shab-e-Barat.

The Auqaf said the sermon will be followed by a collective session of repentance and supplication (Tawba & Istighfar), and Isha prayers will be offered at 9:00 PM. “Notably, the arrival of Mirwaiz to Jamia Masjid is scheduled as per the allowance from authorities.”

Devotees across Kashmir have expressed enthusiasm for the occasion, with many preparing to spend the night in prayers and seeking divine mercy.

Muhammad Yaseen, a devotee from Srinagar, said Shab-e-Barat is a night of forgiveness, and we spend it in deep prayers, asking for Allah’s blessings for ourselves and our loved ones. Another local, Shahzan, said for us, this is a time of spiritual reflection. The atmosphere in Hazratbal, Jamia Masjid, and other places in the valley is always filled with devotion, and I am hoping to offer prayers either at Jamia or at Hazratbal Srinagar.

Notably, Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 14th of Sha’ban and holds immense religious significance in Islam, as it is believed to be “the night when destinies are recorded, and Allah’s mercy is abundant upon those who seek forgiveness.” Moreover, authorities have urged devotees to maintain discipline during the gatherings. “Necessary arrangements, including security measures and sanitation facilities, have been put in place at major religious sites,” said an official—(KNO)