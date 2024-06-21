Valley celebrates ‘International Day of Yoga’

SRINAGAR: Series of events were organized on Friday across all the districts of Kashmir to celebrate ‘International Day of Yoga’-2024 (IDY) with an aim to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga and to promote Yoga across the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the day. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public were seen performing yoga during symbolic yoga sessions in all the districts of Kashmir.

In Baramulla, amidst inclement weather conditions, the International Yoga Day was celebrated with remarkable enthusiasm and energy across Baramulla district. The celebrations were led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, from SKICC Srinagar. The main event was held at Showkat Ali Sports Stadium Baramulla where hundreds of youth, students, and elderly participants gathered to take part in the event.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina and other officers joined the participating youth in celebrating the International Yoga Day.

In Anantnag, the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated with enthusiasm with a grand event organized at Shaheed Himayun Muzzamil Government Degree College for Boys Anantnag, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. SF. Hamid. He was accompanied by the Senior Superintendent of Police G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, students, people from different walks of life and officers from the district administration.

In Bandipora, thousands of people today participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations, organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Ayush at S.K. Stadium Bandipora. The International Yoga Day celebration at S.K. Stadium Bandipora witnessed the participation of Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel ul Rehman; Senior Superintendent of Police, Lakshay Sharma, officers from civil administration, and police. It also united thousands of people from all walks of life, including youth, sportspersons, officials of Ayush, officials of youth services and sports departments, and others to participate in the International Yoga Day aimed at promoting health and wellness.

In Shopian, a grand Yoga function was held today at Mini-Secretariat, Shopian in which hundreds of participants participated in a fervent and enthusiastic manner. The function was led by Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb at the district, which was integrated with UT level function virtually. Among the attendees included SSP, Shopian, Tanushree and other district officers, Police officers and others.

In Ganderbal, the District Administration Ganderbal today celebrated International Yoga Day 2024 across the district. The main event was held at Government College of Physical Education (GCoPE), Gadoora Ganderbal which saw enthusiastic participation from various departments, including district officers, college students and staff, and students from various schools. The event witnessed a significant turnout.

In Kulgam, International Yoga Day-2024 was celebrated across the district with the main function held at the lawns of the mini-secretariat, Kulgam.