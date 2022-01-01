AMMU, Jan 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits Narayana Superspeciality hospital to meet injured pilgrims.

According to doctors, they are stable & being monitored by senior health staff. LG directed Doctors & senior admin officials to provide best possible care to the patients.

Vaishno Devi tragedy: LG reaches hospital to meet injured pilgrims



Out of 16 injured brought to Narayana Hospital, 9 have been discharged and 7 are being treated by the doctors. Praying for their speedy recovery, says LG.