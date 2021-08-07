Vaccines protect

A recent study has found that those who have received both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are three times less likely to get infected. The Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission study, one of the UK’s largest studies into COVID-19 infections in the country, reported that infections in England have increased four-fold from 0.15 per cent to 0.63 per cent since the last REACT-1 report, which covered the period from May 20 to June 7. Analysis by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI, which had over 98,000 volunteers taking part in the study in England between June 24 and July 12, suggests double vaccinated people are also less likely to pass on the virus to others. It clearly shows that vaccination on a mass level is slowly building a wall of defence. So far, 472 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given in India. More than 103 million people have received two doses of the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. Top health officials in India have stated that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective against the mutated, UK/South Africa/Brazil virus. Sputnik V vaccine has been given emergency use authorization in India. In India, the Russian vaccine will be produced by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. A recent study found no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V. India will produce 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine every year. In terms of efficacy, Sputnik V outshines both Covishield and Covaxin with 91.6 % effectiveness compared to Covishield’s nearly 90% (global reports) and Covaxin’s 81% (interim 3rd phase trial results). Bharat Biotech will increase the production of Covaxin to 12 million doses a month. There is enough data and studies available that show that vaccines provide a great defence against the virus and being fully inoculated goes a far way in protecting a person against the infection, or at least, its more dangerous phases. Developing immunity through vaccination means there is a reduced risk of developing the illness and its consequences. This immunity helps you fight the virus if exposed. Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, because if you are protected from getting infected and from disease, you are less likely to infect someone else. This is particularly important to protect people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as healthcare providers, older or elderly adults, and people with other medical conditions. In Kashmir there are still thousands of people who have not yet taken their jabs. Many of them still think that vaccines are not helpful. Their misunderstanding and apprehension is based on hearsay and rumours. The need is to make more and more people aware of how important it is to get fully vaccinated. We already saw how deadly the second wave was. Vaccination is the only way we can stand a chance against the expected third wave. People who are still wary of inoculation need to shun their fears and get their jabs.