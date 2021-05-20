Vaccine Tourism? Russia offers trip for Rs 1.29 lakh with two Sputnik V jabs

New Delhi: Out of all the industries that suffered a lot due to the deadly COVID pandemic, the tourism industry suffered the brunt of it the most as international borders closed, and travelling around the world, sadly, became a far-fetched dream for many of us.

But, what if we tell you that you are offered a vacation with vaccination? Well, vaccine tourism is the new trend it seems as a travel agency in Delhi has announced a vaccine tourism package to Moscow, Russia.

What is vaccine tourism?

The idea of vaccine tourism is getting popular and gaining momentum in India, and a Dubai-based travel agency has started offering a 24-day package tour from Delhi to Moscow. You, heard us right! Also Read – All About New RT-PCR Kit Which Will Detect Covid-19 Across Various Mutant Strains

Under the package, the travellers will be taken to Russia, offered two shots of the Sputnik V vaccines, along with the certificates. A 20-day sightseeing package is also included for travellers to spend the interval between the jabs. The package is worth Rs 1.29 lakh and will cover everything, including the cost of getting the vaccines. Isn’t this too tempting an offer?

According to the reports, a travel agency officer has claimed that the next day after landing in Moscow, travellers will be given the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“If you are not vaccinated, we will take you to Russia to get your dose of Sputnik V vaccination. The 24 night and 25 day package includes the two doses of vaccine, Delhi-Moscow-Delhi air tickets, 4 days accommodation in a 3-star hotel in St Petersburg, 20 days accommodation in a 3-star hotel in Moscow, return train ticket for Moscow-St Petersburg-Moscow and 24 breakfast and dinner meals. We will be taking 30 passengers in each slot. Only the visa fee of Rs 10,000 is not included in the package,” the travel agency told India Today.

In India, the first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was administered by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad on May 14. With this, India has added a third COVID-19 vaccine apart from Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and SII’s Covishield to its mammoth inoculation drive.

On Tuesday, Sputnik V made its debut on the CoWIN portal. Two batches of Sputnik V have arrived in the country in the month of May with more batches to come to aid the country’s vaccination process.

So, in case if you are already planning to make a booking, don’t forget to check visa rules and flight status, given the current difficult situation.