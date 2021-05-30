Vaccination important for heart patients: Dr Imran Hafeez

SRINAGAR: Dr Imran Hafeez, Consultant Cardiologist and Associate Professor, SKIMS said patients suffering from heart disease like Ischemic disease or heart failure, are at high risk of covid infection, adding that such patients need to take precautions and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

He said vaccination is very important for heart patients because vaccine acts as a shield against Covid infection.

While further emphasizing on vaccination, he requested everyone to get vaccinated to remain safe and secure.

While sharing his experience and observation, he said that vaccinated people get insulated against infection and they hardly catch infection. However, very few vaccinated individuals get mild infection but they recover immediately.

Dr Imran advised heart patients to consult a doctor in case of catching infection and start appropriate treatment.

The Cardiologist informed that many people ask him about the risk to hypertension patients due to the Corona virus. He said hypertension is one of the common risk factors whose prevalence is 25 percent but every high blood pressure patient is not at risk, so people should not worry.

He further added that only those high blood pressure patients are at risk who are suffering from target organ damage (TOD) like renal failure, heart disease and associated diabetes.