Kashmir
Vaccination drive for age 18 to 45 postponed; J&K Govt ‘waiting for supplies’

The inoculation drive against COVID-19 for age-group 18-45 has been deferred by the J&K government as the administration is yet to receive the supply of the vaccines.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K announced that the actual vaccination for the age-group will not begin from May 1.

“While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established,” it tweeted.


In another tweet DIPR said: “Vaccination will not be a walk in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group.”

“Vaccination continues for the above 45 age group normally,” it said.

The government’s information wing added that J&K “has ordered 1.24 crores vaccine to cover the entire 18-45 age group which is among the highest in the country”.

“18-45 age group persons are requested not to crowd vaccination centers without booking slots. Please wait for the start date announcement,” it added.

