Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group to begin in J&K today, says Govt; people unable to book slots on COWIN

Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday morning announced that the vaccination drive for age group 18-45 years will be rolled out from today.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) tweeted this morning about the same.

“Jammu & Kashmir to rollout 18-45 vaccine from *today 1 May* in a phased manner, beginning with Jammu & Srinagar,” the tweet read.

COVAXIN will be administered to this age group free of cost. It will be by *prior registration and prior appointment only.*

Please do not crowd the vaccination centres without appointment. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) May 1, 2021

The tweets come a day after the government had announced that the inoculation drive against COVID-19 for age-group 18-45 had been deferred in J&K as the administration did not have the supply of the vaccines.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K announced that the actual vaccination for the age-group will not begin from May 1.

"While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will *not begin* from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 30, 2021

The government’s statements come at a time when people have largely been unable to book a slot on the COWIN platform.

In fact on Friday, many centres reported that their vaccination supplies had run out entirely and even people above 45 were asked to return without taking the shot.

This report will be updated as and when there is more clarification on it.