Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group to begin in J&K today, says Govt; people unable to book slots on COWIN

Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday morning announced that the vaccination drive for age group 18-45 years will be rolled out from today.
The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) tweeted this morning about the same.
“Jammu & Kashmir to rollout 18-45 vaccine from *today 1 May* in a phased manner, beginning with Jammu & Srinagar,” the tweet read.
The tweets come a day after the government had announced that the inoculation drive against COVID-19 for age-group 18-45 had been deferred in J&K as the administration did not have the supply of the vaccines.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K announced that the actual vaccination for the age-group will not begin from May 1.
The government’s statements come at a time when people have largely been unable to book a slot on the COWIN platform.
In fact on Friday, many centres reported that their vaccination supplies had run out entirely and even people above 45 were asked to return without taking the shot.
This report will be updated as and when there is more clarification on it.