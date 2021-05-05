Vaccination against COVID: 96% people above 45 years administered first dose in Shopian

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Wednesday said that 96 percent of the people above 45 years in the district have been administered Covid vaccines under first dose and the process of vaccination is in full swing to achieve the cent percent target within a shortest possible time.

The DC said this during a meeting of concerned officers convened to review the progress of Covid vaccination process in the district.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the concerned Medical officers for proper utilization of opportunities and resources to achieve cent percent target of the vaccination in the district to avoid spread of the pandemic.

He assured all possible support to the health department from District Administration and directed the concerned officers including Tehsildars and others to provide proper support to the health department to make the vaccination drive successful in the district.

The DC exhorted upon the officers and other health functionaries present in the meeting for making house to house survey so that no one above the age of 45 years is left out and get them vaccinated on spot and at an earliest to get rid of the spread of deadly virus spreading rapidly throughout the country.

He said that the District Administration is on the forefront to meet any eventuality and has geared up fully its health functionaries and the people need not to panic.

He emphasized the officers to be alert and keep close vigil on the situation and work with dedication, zeal and zest to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the district.

Chief Medical Officer, Shopian, SDM, Zainapora, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, ASP, Tehsildars, besides other health functionaries attended the meeting.