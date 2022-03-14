NEW DELHI: Centre is all set to expand the vaccination programme and start inoculating 12-15-year-children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to the 12-15 years age group.

Media reports said the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is learnt to have given its recommendation for vaccinating children in the 12-15 years age group.

Experts said that children aged 12 to 17 are quite like adults.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.