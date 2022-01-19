Srinagar: More than 94000 precaution doses were administered to healthcare, frontline workers, and people above 60 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

India began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant.

According to the latest figures, 16,817 doses were administered to healthcare workers, 63, 460 doses to frontline workers, and 13,736 jabs to 60 plus people with co-morbidities.

Dr. Shahid Hussain, State Immunization Officer Jammu & Kashmir told The Kashmir Monitor that the response from beneficiaries in precaution as well as 15-17 year age group has been very encouraging. “The precaution doses administered definitely seem to be on an upward spiral,” he said.

He noted that there is no hesitancy for a precaution dose. “It’s beneficial especially at a time when there is a huge surge of Covid cases. That said, the vaccination benefits are evident from less number of hospitalizations,” Dr. Shahid said.

Union health ministry has specified that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses. Those eligible can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination center.

The gap between the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the third should be at least nine months, the ministry said.

The third dose will be the same vaccine the people have received for their first and second doses. This means that those who received the first two doses of Covaxin will get the same and those who got Covishield will get it as the third dose too. There will be no mix and match of vaccines.

Recipients will be able to access vaccination for the precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility for the precautionary dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system, which will send an SMS for availing the third dose when it becomes due.