SRINAGAR: The stage is all set for the vaccination of children above 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nearly 8.33 lakh 15 plus children will be inoculated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will launch a vaccination drive on Monday at Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 year age group will be carried out from January 3 at centers located in selected schools across the Union Territory.

A similar event shall be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh Srinagar by Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department.

J&K government is fully prepared to vaccinate children between 15-18 years of age and has made all the necessary arrangements for the vaccination sites where the children falling under the targeted age group will be vaccinated. The school education department has been asked to encourage the children to come forward and get vaccinated from Monday.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the 15 to 18 year age group in the National Covid Immunization programme from January 03, 2022.

The decision taken was based on the advice of technical experts on immunization looking into the scientific evidence generated globally on children’s vaccination against Covid-19.

The eligible teenagers will be administered only Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid -19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunization.

Children taking the vaccine shot will be kept under observation for half an hour to monitor adverse effects, the same as all eligible people. They will be given the second dose after 28 days.

The facility for online registration has already been made available from January 01. Those falling under the 15-18 years age group can register online through an existing account on the CoWlN portal or can register by creating a new account by using a unique mobile number. The walk-in facility and on-the-spot registration at the vaccination centers will also be facilitated for such beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the CoWin platform has recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years across India.

Union Health MinisterMansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centers, session sites, queues, and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.