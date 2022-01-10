SRINAGAR: Stage is all set for administering booster dose to people above 60 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

“From tomorrow, we will start administering the booster dose of the vaccine to the eligible population (healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities). All necessary arrangements should be made for walk-in and registered eligible population”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while reviewing the COVID situation on Sunday.

The Lt Governor also urged the police personnel, health workers, government employees to take all precautionary measures while serving the people.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of the Covid-19 situation, threat level, status of testing, contact tracing, and vaccination across the UT.

He said the vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group is going on smoothly across the UT.

J&K is in a better position as compared to other States/UTs in terms of Vaccination, with 99% coverage of the second dose for a population above 18 years, it was informed. Sinha also took stock of the implementation of directions passed in previous meetings.

Nearly 8.33 lakh 15 plus children are to be inoculated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a vaccination drive for 15 plus children on January 3 at Jammu.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 year age group is being carried out at centers located in selected schools across the Union Territory.