On Friday, India delivered a stern response to Pakistan’s statements at the United Nations (UN), calling on Pakistan to cease cross-border terrorism, dismantle terror infrastructure within its borders, and relinquish Indian territories currently under its illegal occupation.

India’s response was prompted by Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, who brought up the Kashmir issue during his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During India’s right to reply to Pakistan’s speech, it criticized Islamabad for repeatedly exploiting international platforms to disseminate unfounded and malicious propaganda against New Delhi. India emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory, and Pakistan lacks the standing to comment on the matter.

Petal Gahlot, the First Secretary at the UN for the second committee of UNGA, stated, “Pakistan has become a habitual offender in misusing this forum to propagate baseless and malicious allegations against India. Member states of the UN and other multilateral organizations are well aware that Pakistan resorts to such tactics to divert attention from its own dismal human rights record.”

Gahlot reiterated, “We reiterate that the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India. Matters concerning the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely India’s internal affairs. Pakistan has no legitimate basis to comment on our domestic affairs.”

She outlined three essential actions Pakistan should take for peace in South Asia: ceasing cross-border terrorism and dismantling terrorism-related infrastructure, vacating Indian territories under its unlawful occupation, and ending grave and persistent human rights violations against minorities.

Gahlot criticized Pakistan for not taking credible and verifiable action against the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, urging them to avoid engaging in technical arguments.

Furthermore, Gahlot drew attention to Pakistan’s appalling human rights record, particularly regarding attacks on minority communities. She highlighted an instance of widespread violence against the Christian minority in Jaranwala, Faisalabad District, in August 2023, where 19 churches were destroyed, and 89 Christian homes were burned.

Gahlot also underscored the dire situation of women from minority communities in Pakistan, citing a report from Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission that estimated around 1,000 women from minority backgrounds suffer abduction, forced conversion, and marriage annually in Pakistan. She noted Pakistan’s role as a host and supporter of internationally sanctioned terrorist entities and individuals.

India has consistently maintained that talks cannot proceed alongside terrorism and has expressed concerns over Pakistan’s backing and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

During his address, Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Kakar, expressed a desire for peace with India, emphasizing that “Kashmir is the key to peace between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is representing the country at the UN and is scheduled to address the 78th session of the UNGA on September 26.

(with inputs from ANI)