Vacate Pahalgam in two hours, or your vehicles will be seized: Admin to visitors

Srinagar: The administration has asked visitors to vacate picturesque Pahalgam within a few hours or face action in view.

The development comes after the administration decided to re-impose restrictions in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We have asked all visitors to vacate Pahalgam in two hours as restrictions will be enforced. No one will be allowed to go Pahalgam,” SDM Pahalgam Faheem Ahmad told a local news agency on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said officials were making announcements through loudspeakers asking visitors to vacate Pahalgam or “face action”.

“All tourists are requested to leave Pahalgam immediately. Or else legal action will be taken against them and their vehicles will be seized,” the administration announced.

Authorities had closed tourist places in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus but recently announced reopening of all parks and gardens.

Since then hundreds of people have been visiting tourist spots.