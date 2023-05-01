Have you ever thought of life without proper or no vision? It feels scary, and some eye conditions, if not treated properly, can increase your vision difficulty. Uveitis is one such eye condition that affects the uvea, which is accountable for proper blood supply to the retina (a layer at the back of the eyeball).

Do you know that Uveitis is among the leading causes of blindness across the globe, affecting the quality of life of young individuals? Its signs develop suddenly and mark worsening effects fast. An early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to mitigate the effects and prevent their severity.

To help you understand better about this eye condition, this blog has detailed information that includes signs, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options. Read on.

What is Uveitis?

Uveitis is a condition that describes a series of diseases causing inflammation, pain, redness, and swelling. This condition is not confined to the uvea but also affects the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous, resulting in blurry vision or permanent blindness.

It can develop in one or both eyes and is caused among people of all ages, including children.

Let us dive deep to understand the types, causes, symptoms, and preventive measures for this condition.

Different Types of Uveitis

Several types of uveitis are classified based on the type and location of inflammation within the uvea. The most common types are:

Anterior: This type affects the front part of the uvea, including the iris and ciliary body, and may cause inflammation in the front eye. It is a common type and can be caused by infection or autoimmune disorders in one or both eyes. Intermediate: Intermediate uveitis affects the middle part of the uvea, causing floaters, blurred vision, and eye pain. Posterior: This type affects the back part of the uvea, including the choroid and retina. It is often caused by infection and can cause vision loss and other serious complications. Panuveitis: It affects the entire uvea, including the anterior, intermediate, and posterior segments. It can cause permanent vision loss.

Uveitis can be a symptom of an underlying condition, such as an infection or autoimmune disorder. Therefore, it is essential to seek medical attention if you observe any symptoms.

What are the Symptoms of Uveitis?

The symptoms of this condition can vary depending on the severity and location of the inflammation. Here are some common symptoms:

Eye pain

Redness of the eye

Blurred vision

Floaters (dark spots or lines that move across your field of vision)

Decreased vision

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, you must see an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) immediately. They perform a thorough eye exam and may execute additional eye tests to determine the cause.

How is Uveitis Caused?

Multiple factors, such as infection, injury, autoimmune disorders, and certain medications, can cause uveitis. Your body naturally responds to tissue damage, germs, or toxins, causing inflammation. As a result, you observe swelling, redness, and heat while damaging your white blood cells. It is caused when it reaches uveal tissue.

In some cases, the cause may be unknown. Some of the most common causes include:

Infection: A viral, bacterial, or fungal infection gives rise to uveitis. The most common viral infection associated with this is the herpes simplex virus. Injury: Any trauma to the eye can lead to uveitis. This can be a direct injury, such as a blow to the eye or a foreign object entering the eye. Autoimmune Disorders: Uveitis can be a symptom of an underlying autoimmune disorder like lupus or sarcoidosis. Medications: Some medications can cause this condition as a side effect. These include antibiotics, antiviral medications, and some drugs. Sometimes, its exact cause is not identified and remains unknown, which is called idiopathic.

How to Manage Uveitis?

Before uveitis worsens, you should consult with a doctor and detect it in the initial stage. Here are a few basic steps to manage uveitis:

Get Medical Attention

Detecting the signs in the initial stages is critical to prevent more damage to your eyes. After you observe its symptoms, consult your eye specialist promptly. Doctors may prescribe eye drops or other medications to reduce eye inflammation and balance your vision.

Protect Your Eyes

Individuals with uveitis in one eye must protect the other from potential complications. Cover your eyes from external damage, such as ultraviolet rays, dust, and debris. Moreover, you should avoid rubbing your eyes as it can break the tissues.

Manage Underlying Conditions

Underlying conditions, including autoimmune diseases, infections, or trauma, leads to this condition. Managing these conditions helps you control this eye condition effectively. Follow your doctor’s advice and take appropriate preventive measures.

Regular Eye Check-up

Regular eye check-up is essential to monitor the stage of uveitis. This also helps identify any significant changes in this eye condition to change the medications.

Healthy Lifestyle

A well-balanced diet followed by regular exercise and adequate sleep can strengthen your immunity and manage this condition properly.

Uveitis requires timely and appropriate management to prevent complications and protect vision. This eye condition can hamper your everyday activities, so it is vital to maintain good eye health. Its symptoms may vary from blurry vision to permanent vision with inflammation, itchiness, pain, and more.

To balance your eye condition, you should seek proper treatment from your eye specialists and prevent anterior uveitis, intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis. Dr Agarwals eye hospital houses a team of professionals who provide customized treatment for your eye condition. Book your appointment today!