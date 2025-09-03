Utilize train services for transportation of fruit produce: Div Com

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday, chaired a review meeting of the Horticulture and Horticulture Marketing & Planning departments to assess their functioning, implementation of schemes, and achievement of targets.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Horticulture Planning & Marketing (HP&M) and the Joint Director Horticulture department, along with technical officers.

On the occasion, the Joint Director of Horticulture presented an overview of the role of the department regarding annual income generation, contribution to UT GDP, employment generation, area brought under High-Density Apple Plantation, CA Storages, Food Processing Units, and other vital activities.

He also shared information regarding interventions of the department to boost the Horticulture production with modern technology & incentives.

Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing, Ghulam Jeelani, presented activities & schemes under HADP, CAPEX Budget, NABARD, JKCIP, and e-NAM. He also presented in length regarding Post-Harvest Management, Development of Market Infrastructure, Market Intelligence, Marketing / Promotions, Training for Grading & Packing, and Survey & Market Studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com instructed for encouraging stakeholders to come forward to establish CA Storages & Cold Stores.

Also, he emphasized reducing the dependency on the import of plant material from outside the country and stressed on development of local stock material of plants.

Besides, he urged for looping in local associations for the utilization of train services for the transportation of local crops to various markets of the country, so the farmers can earn maximum benefits.