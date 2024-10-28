UTAA holds AGM, elects office bearers

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the UTAA took place on October 24, during which elections for office bearers were held. Jaan Sahib (Mukhtar) was unanimously re-elected as president, extending his term. The other elected office bearers are as follows: Sameer Ahmed Zarger – Vice President; M.H. Wafai – General Secretary; G.N. Reshi – Adviser; Tajamul Hussain – Joint Secretary; Munawar Zaman – Treasurer.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the tourism industry, the President of KCCI, and other distinguished personalities. Additionally, several new members were inducted into the association, expanding its membership base. The event concluded with a positive outlook, as UTAA committed to promoting tourist trade and enhancing interest in Shaherikhas as a tourism destination.