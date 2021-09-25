UT Govt determined to establish a safe, resilient and efficient transport system in J&K UT: LG

Srinagar, September 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched online services of Motor Vehicle Department and flagged off JKRTC’s new fleet of Buses at Raj Bhavan. While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the Transport Department has taken many decisions in the last few months to facilitate the common people in availing various services which will improve their lives and have positive impact on J&K’s transport sector. “We are determined to establish a safe, resilient and efficient transport system in J&K UT”, he added.

He said that the 12 services made online last year have brought great relief to the people. Services like duplicate registration to replacement of driving license are being provided to common people through a hassle-free process.

The Lt Governor observed that many rules have been simplified to provide paperless, cashless, faceless facilities to the people. It will address the concerns of thousands of citizens and contactless services can be availed without going to RTO.

The various services of MVD made online and simplified include contactless application for Learners’ license, hassle-free quick registration process at dealer level, no inspection of newly built vehicles at RTO, besides others.







While flagging off the new fleet of buses, the Lt Governor said that it would provide better transport facilities to residents in far-flung areas and connect them to major towns of the UT and other states.

The new addition of trucks in the fleet of JKRTC will ensure timely transportation of food grains and other essential commodities to common man, he added.

Underscoring that full utilization of opportunities for economic growth is possible only with a robust transportation system, the Lt Governor said that the decision of augmenting the existing fleet of JKRTC with 226 new buses and 277 trucks was taken last year with an aim to connect the people of different regions in J&K and provide better transportation facilities to the traders and business owners.

Listing four main forces behind the promotion of local businesses in J&K viz raw material, workforce, capital, and market, the Lt Governor said that the transporters provide a connection between these four.

Subsidy of Rs 5 lakh was also provided to transporters for replacing buses older than 15 years. An amount of Rs 1.75 crore was given under the scheme to strengthen the transport sector in J&K and make it modern, he added.

Under Mumkin scheme, the youth of J&K are being connected with sustainable livelihood opportunities and provided with commercial vehicles at zero margin money. Apart from bringing a change in their lives, this program will also strengthen the transport system of the UT, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that providing various government services and facilities online is key to a transparent and corruption-free governance system.

The Lt Governor noted that many important steps have also been taken in last one year under the Road Safety Fund which includes 620 road safety awareness camps, equipments, motorcycles, and interceptor vehicles been given to traffic police for better road safety management.

Sh. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. AK Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary to Government; Sh. Pardeep Kumar, Transport Commissioner; Sh. Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh. Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Srinagar, besides Senior officers of the UT administration were present on the occasion.