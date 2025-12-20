US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria

Washington : United States President Donald Trump said that in response to Islamic State’s killing of two Americans in Syria, the US retaliated by striking the nation.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the US commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters.

Hegseth stated in a post on X, ‘Earlier today, US forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.’

‘As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. Today, we hunted, and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue,’ he added.

Trump warned in a post on Truth Social that the terrorists will be hit harder than they have ever been.

‘Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible. We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated.'( AFP)