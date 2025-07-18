US designates TRF as a foreign terror group

NEW DELHI: In a significant win for India’s diplomatic push against cross-border terrorism, the United States has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) — a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio late Thursday, nearly three months after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, the deadliest attack on Indian soil against civillians since the 26/11 Mumbai carnage.

“Today’s designations send a clear message: The United States stands firmly against terrorism in all forms. We are committed to holding perpetrators and their sponsors accountable, wherever they may be,” said Rubio, while invoking Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, key legal tools used by the US to target global terror networks. The Department of State also reiterated Lashkar-e-Taiba’s longstanding status as a designated terrorist organization.

TRF, which had initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack before retracting its statement, is believed to be a shadow outfit floated by LeT to mask its operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have identified TRF commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul as the chief conspirator of the April 22 killings.

The US designation adds fresh pressure on Pakistan, which India has repeatedly accused of sheltering and enabling anti-India terror groups. TRF has also been linked to a series of ambushes targeting Indian security forces throughout 2024, reinforcing its role as a LeT proxy engaged in calibrated proxy warfare.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam massacre, striking nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following the operation, New Delhi intensified its diplomatic outreach, circulating evidence dossiers on TRF to 33 global capitals, including Washington.

Welcoming the US move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate Marco Rubio and US state department for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor.”