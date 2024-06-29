Kashmir

Urs of Khawaja Habibullah Nowshehri (RA) celebrated with fervour

SRINAGAR: The Urs e Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Habibullah Nowshehri (R.A) was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety at his shrine located in Nowshehra area of Srinagar city.

Today, on the occasion of Mehfil-e-Sama a cultural troupe of Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) presented his Kalam (writing) and mesmerized the audience by its rendition.

Enthralling the audience, the cultural troupe received a great applause from the audience.

Mehfil-e-Sama, which was a special attraction in the Urs, witnessed participation from a large number of people who had come from different parts of Kashmir.

Hazrat Khwaja Habibullah Nowsheri (R.A) is one of the great saints of Kashmir, who wrote his Kalam in Arabic, Persian and Kashmiri languages.

