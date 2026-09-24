Urs Dastgeer Sahib (RA) observed with fervour

Srinagar, Sep 24: Thousands of devotees thronged the historic Dastgeer Sahib shrine at Khanyar on Thursday as the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA), popularly known as Ghaus-ul-Azam, was observed with religious fervour across Kashmir.

A large number of devotees also thronged the Dastgeer Sahib shrine at Sarai Bala area of the city throughout the course of the day.

The display of holy relics at the shrines drew large crowds, with devotees arriving from different parts of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley to offer prayers, seek blessings and participate in religious observances.

The shrine premises and adjoining areas remained packed throughout the day as devotees joined special prayers, recitation of the Holy Qur’an, zikr and other programmes organised to mark the occasion.

Suhaib Ahmad, a devotee from Habba Kadal, said the annual Urs brings together people from across Kashmir.

“Every year, we come here to offer prayers and be part of the Urs. Seeing so many devotees gathered here makes the occasion even more meaningful,” he said.

Firdous Jan, a devotee from Budgam, said the Urs serves as an occasion for prayer and remembrance.

“People come here with faith and devotion. It is always special to be part of this gathering,” she said.

The Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA) is observed annually at Dastgeer Sahib shrine with special prayers and religious gatherings. The occasion traditionally attracts devotees from across the Valley who visit the shrine to pay homage to the revered Sufi saint.

Elaborate arrangements were put in place around the shrine and adjoining areas to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure smooth conduct of the annual observance. (With KNO inputs)