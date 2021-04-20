Lockdown should be the last resort; state govts should allay fears: PM Modi

India is again faced with a big battle against Covid-19 and the 2nd wave has come across as a major crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

It’s a big challenge, but we need to fight it out with all our might, he said.

He also appealed to states to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones.

Among the other points he made were:

We are facing the second wave of Covid-19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid.

The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction.

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

India with two ‘made in India’ vaccines started the world’s largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated.

Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large Covid-19 dedicated hospitals are being built.

Shortage of oxygen cylinders has come across as a major problem; All stakeholders working collectively to meet this challenge.

Efforts have been made to ensure ovid-19 vaccines reach all nooks and corners of country.

Pharma sector working relentlessly to meet all Covid-19 challenges, including on vaccine development, usage of right medicines.

I request state governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are.