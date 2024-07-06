Urban planning and infrastructure improvement in Kashmir is in focus as the two-day conclave on urban planning and renewal held in Srinagar concluded on Friday. The event, organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), brought together officers, professionals, and urban practitioners from various states to discuss strategies for better urban development and address the challenges faced by urban areas. The conclave focused on building resilient and sustainable cities that can withstand economic, social, and climate challenges. One of the central themes of the conclave was the urgent need for resilient urban planning. This need is underscored by the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the significant impact of climate change. Urban areas, particularly in regions like Kashmir valley, are increasingly vulnerable to these phenomena. Therefore, creating cities that can adapt to and withstand these changes is imperative. This entails incorporating climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable building practices, and effective disaster management strategies into urban planning processes. Experts highlighted the growing urban population in Jammu and Kashmir and the pressing need for urban renewal initiatives. The rapid urbanization in the region necessitates a comprehensive approach to urban planning that can accommodate the burgeoning population while ensuring the sustainable use of resources. This involves upgrading existing infrastructure, improving public amenities, and creating inclusive urban spaces that cater to the diverse needs of the population. The conclave served as a platform to gather input from various states and urban planning experts to formulate a final report on urban planning reforms across India. One of the key takeaways from the conclave was the recognition of cities as engines of growth. To unlock the full potential of urban areas, there must be a collective effort from all stakeholders, including government bodies, private sector players, and local communities. Sustainable urbanism and comprehensive urban development were also emphasized. This approach advocates for creating cities that are not only environmentally sustainable but also economically viable and socially inclusive. The goal is to develop urban areas that offer a high quality of life, provide ample employment opportunities, and maintain a balance between modern facilities and natural heritage. This requires meticulous planning and the implementation of innovative solutions. One of the significant aspects discussed was the bridging of the gap between rural and urban facilities. This is crucial for balanced regional development and ensuring that the benefits of urbanization are equitably distributed. Enhancing physical and digital connectivity between urban and rural areas can spur economic activities and improve the quality of life in satellite cities and rural regions. The economic potential of cities was another focal point of the conclave. It was highlighted that the ecological potential of cities will become the basis of their economic potential in the future. Public amenities and spaces should be accessible and inclusive, with a focus on developing commercial hubs that can create employment and business opportunities. This requires a strategic approach to urban planning that prioritizes the development of infrastructure that supports economic activities while preserving the ecological balance.