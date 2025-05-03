Urban ecosystem sustainability: SKUAST-K concludes int’l lecture module

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) successfully concluded a week-long International Lecture Module on “Integrating Ecosystem Services into Sustainable Urban Planning and Policy.” The event was held at the Faculty of Forestry and featured Prof. Anton Shkaruba from the Estonian University of Life Sciences as the lead speaker. The module was organized under the prestigious Erasmus+ Exchange Program between SKUAST-K and the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Prof. N. A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, emphasized the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability, recognizing it as a core institutional value. He appreciated the initiative for raising awareness on ecosystem sustainability and its critical inclusion in future policy-making frameworks. Prof. A. H. Mughal, Dean of the Faculty of Forestry, underscored the relevance of such academic collaborations in light of the growing challenges posed by climate change, erratic weather patterns, and the loss of green spaces. He called for urgent measures for green space conservation as a climate adaptation strategy.

Program Coordinator Prof. Akhlaq Amin Wani presented the structure and objectives of the lecture series. He highlighted the dynamic challenges of urban green space management and detailed the Faculty of Forestry’s ongoing research efforts aimed at supporting informed policy decisions in this domain. Throughout the module, Prof. Anton Shkaruba provided in-depth insights into sustainability indicators, ecosystem services and disservices, early warning systems, precautionary principles, and pathways to sustainability transitions. His lectures sparked engaging discussions among students and faculty alike.

The event saw active participation from doctoral, postgraduate, and undergraduate students of the Faculty of Forestry. Several heads of divisions and faculty members, including Prof. P. A. Khan, Dr. P. A. Sofi, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad, Prof. M. A. Islam, and Dr. Shah Murtaza were present. Dr. Aasif Ali Gattoo delivered the official welcome address while Dr. Khursheed Ahmad proposed the vote of thanks. A significant feature of the program was a stakeholder meeting focused on socio-environmental issues related to urban green space management. Participants included representatives from Srinagar Municipal Corporation, IGFRI-ICAR, J&K Forest Department, J&K Floriculture Department, citizens, and student groups. The session introduced the concept of “Living Labs,” where breakout groups engaged in discussions using a semi-structured questionnaire to identify pressing problems and co-create solutions for sustainable urban green space management.