The government of Jammu and Kashmir’s initiative to formulate the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy 2024 and the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy 2024 is a noteworthy step towards ensuring sustainable urban development in the union territory. The Draft Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy aims to promote efficient use of land resources, encourage compact and balanced development and provide incentives for developers to invest in infrastructure development. This policy has the potential to transform the urban landscape of Jammu and Kashmir by promoting sustainable development practices, reducing urban sprawl and ensuring optimal utilisation of land resources. On the other hand, the Draft Land Pooling Policy seeks to facilitate the development of infrastructure projects, promote affordable housing and ensure equitable distribution of benefits to landowners. This policy has the potential to address the issue of housing affordability, which is a major concern in the region. By providing incentives for developers to invest in affordable housing projects, the policy can help address the housing shortage and ensure that the benefits of development are shared equitably among all stakeholders. Meetings were convened by the Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department with real estate stakeholders in Kashmir and Jammu to receive their feedback and suggestions. To ensure sustainable urban development in Jammu and Kashmir, the stakeholders must work together to implement the policies in a transparent and accountable manner. This requires establishing a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to assess the impact of the policies and ensure that they are achieving their intended objectives. Additionally, the government must provide incentives for developers to invest in green infrastructure and sustainable development projects, promoting environmental sustainability and social equity. Furthermore, the government must build collaboration between government agencies, real estate developers and civil society organisations to ensure a coordinated approach to urban development. This requires establishing a platform for stakeholders to come together and share their ideas, concerns and best practices. Moreover, preserving traditional architecture is crucial. Encouraging the use of traditional Kashmiri architectural styles, materials and designs in new constructions will help maintain the valley’s cultural identity. Height restrictions on buildings will prevent tall structures from dominating the skyline, preserving the valley’s natural beauty. Heritage conservation is another essential aspect. Identifying and conserving heritage buildings, monuments and sites, and incorporating them into urban development plans, will ensure the valley’s cultural legacy is protected. Aesthetic guidelines for building design, materials and colors will ensure new constructions blend with the valley’s cultural and aesthetic character. Urban design regulations prioritising pedestrian-friendly spaces, green areas and public amenities will maintain the valley’s unique charm. Community engagement is vital, involving local communities in decision-making processes to ensure development aligns with their cultural and aesthetic values. Sustainable tourism infrastructure development that respects the valley’s natural beauty and cultural heritage is also crucial. Capacity-building programs for architects, engineers and builders on traditional Kashmiri architecture, heritage conservation and sustainable urban development will ensure a sensitive approach to development.