UPSC’s EPFO/AO examination as per schedule on Sept 5 : Div Com Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today said that the EPFO examination (Employee Provident Fund Organization, Enforcement officer/Account Officer) 2021 being conducting by UPSC would be held as per schedule on September 5, 2021.

In a statement issued here, Div Comm Kashmir informed that the EPFO examination will be conducted on 5-9-2021 (Sunday) from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at all 21 designated centers in Srinagar.

“The candidates are requested to reach the respective venues before 9:00 a.m. The admit cards/examination passes would be treated as movement passes to ensure hassle free movement of the 6810 candidates appearing in the said examination,” the statement said.

It added that moreover, all the candidates appearing in Centre No.18025 sub-centre No.015 (Oak Hill Institute of Education Soiteng Lasjan near Himayat Centre) shall avoid Mahjoor Nagar-Padshahi Bagh route which is under repairs of deep drains, instead should follow Nowgam-Bypass Padshahi Bagh route.

In case of any further query, the all concerned may call control room established in the Divisional Commissioners office on the Nos.9419091042, 9419529123 and 9419367006, it said and added that all Covid SOPs shall be followed by all concerned in letter and spirit.