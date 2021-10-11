UPSC registration for Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist exam to close on Oct 12: Here is how you can apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) registration for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, and Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 is closing on October 12.

There are 247 vacancies. The candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

This time around, the UPSC has given a chance to the candidates to withdraw their candidature after the closing date

As per the UPSC, candidates can withdraw their application from October 20 to 26 following which no such option will be available.

The examinations are scheduled to be held on February 20, 2022.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, which will be held on June 25 and 26.

The age limit for the examination is 30 years. Those belonging to the reserved category have been given age relaxation. A candidate should have a Bachelors’s degree in Engineering from a recognized college.

To know the steps to apply for the examination visit upsc.gov.in