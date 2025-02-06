New Delhi, Feb 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism to achieve ‘zero infiltration’.

Chairing a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Narendra Modi government.

The home minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of ‘zero infiltration’, according to an official statement.

“Our goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to completely wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened. The Home Minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal.

He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach.

Home Minister reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir with top officials of the Army, police, paramilitary forces, and others in two back-to-back meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was the first time that the home minister had such threadbare discussions on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in two consecutive days.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, yesterday also held an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary, and other senior officers of MHA and Army.

Shah said that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities. He said that there is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigor.

Home Minister directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) given the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government’s ‘policy of zero tolerance’ against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.