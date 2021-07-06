Upload geo-tagged photos through ‘PROOF’: J&K Govt to DDOs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday accorded sanction to uploading of Geo tagged photographs through “PROOF” (Photographic Record of On-site Facility) mobile application while preferring bills in the concerned Treasuries against the budget allotted through BEAMS application.

As per an order issued here on Tuesday by the Finance department, necessary training and hand holding shall be immediately provided to all the DDOs enabling them to upload photographs through this application from 15th July, 2021.

The order further said that no bills shall be entertained in the treasuries from 1st of August, 2021 onwards unless photographs are uploaded through the aforesaid application. The “PROOF” application shall be available for downloading on BEAMS Portal.