UPHC Hazratbal achieves national-level NQAS certification

SRINAGAR: To commemorate the National certification of NQAS from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, wherein UPHC Hazratbal of Block Hazratbal was declared the first health facility amongst UPHCs to achieve this national level certification, an impressive program was organized by BMO Hazratbal under the aegis of Government Medical College Srinagar.

Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, was the chief guest on the occasion. The program was attended by Mission Director NHM, Nazim Zia Khan; Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. Iffat Hassan Shah; Administrator Associated Hospitals, Mohmad Ashraf Hakak; Director Health Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq; HODs; Medical Superintendents; BMO Hazratbal, Dr. Farah Shafi; Divisional Nodal Officer NHM, Dr. Mushtaq; Resident Medical Officers; and paramedics.

The Secretary H&ME congratulated MD NHM, Principal GMC Srinagar, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Director Health Service Kashmir, HOD Community Medicine, BMO Block Hazratbal, and all the staff of Block Hazratbal on this achievement. He stressed that all hospitals and health institutions should be patient-friendly, with all basic facilities. All health care institutions should have proper infrastructure with aesthetics maintained. All patient-related processes should be smooth, with user-friendly technology, emphasizing health-related information management.

He further stated that all health facilities should aim for quality certification of this status as achieved by Block Hazratbal. Dr. Abid emphasized that quality health care facilities are the basis of effective patient care services and the provision of enhanced health care services.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Mission Director NHM, and Director Health also spoke on the occasion. Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed felicitated Dr. Farah BMO Hazratbal and various other officials. The main attraction of the program was the felicitation of Dr. Muzafar Ahmad Zargar, Dr. Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendents, and Shakeela Matron, who recently retired on superannuation. All the members present lauded their roles in providing the best patient care services while discharging their duties.