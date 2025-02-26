SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: National Conference (NC) leader and Chief Spokesman Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday expressed confidence that the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir budget will serve as a strong foundation for public relief and constructive development.

“The government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is by the people and for the people. Providing relief to the public remains our top priority,” said Sadiq, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

He stated that the newly elected government’s first budget is set to be presented next month, following extensive consultations with all stakeholders. “We are confident that this budget will prioritize public welfare and development,” he added.

Sadiq emphasized that the Omar Abdullah-led administration has made significant strides in restoring public trust in governance. “For the past 10 years, especially after 2019, communication between the government and the people was severed,” he said, highlighting that the National Conference government has successfully reestablished this connection.

He asserted that from 2015 to 2024, decisions taken were largely against public interest. However, under the National Conference leadership, every policy will now be pro-people and focused on addressing public concerns.