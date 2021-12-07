Lucknow: Shock and anger have gripped Uttar Pradesh after 17 Class 10 students from Muzaffarnagar district were allegedly drugged and molested by the school principal and his associate after being asked to stay for the night to prepare for “practical exams”.

An FIR in the matter has been filed and five teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the police added.

“We have suspended the station house officer of the police station for negligence on duty. An FIR has been filed and the accused charged under section 328 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 358 (causing hurt by poison), 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Yadav.

Parents have alleged that their complaint was filed only after the local MLA, Pramod Utwal, intervened. “Principal Yogesh got the 16-17 girls to come over on the pretext of practical exams…The girls were made to write a copy, thereafter they were asked to stay the night. They were told there will be more practicals the next day. The girls then made khichdi, which the principal said was undercooked. He then made it himself and fed the girls. The girls lost consciousness after eating khichdi. And then they were molested,” said a complainant.

“The children were given sedatives. There are 29 students in the class, but only girls were called,” said another complainant, adding that strict action should be taken against the school for running illegal classes as it lacked permission.

Asked if the board had announced dates for practical exams, one of the girls said they were not aware but were made to write a copy.

“Chedkhani hui by principal sir (We were molested by the principal sir). There were 17 of us. We made khichdi; the principal said it was undercooked. They called us saying there were practical exams,” said one of the girls who were molested.

The girl said that first they made the khichdi thereafter the principal made it and after consuming it they were unconscious.