UP shocker: School dropout performs C-section with shaving blade; woman, baby die

Sultanpur: A 30-year-old school dropout performed a ‘caesarean section’ on a pregnant woman with a shaving razor blade.

The woman bled to death and her newborn died a short while later, after Rajendra Shukla, 30, performed the C-section surgery on her with a shaving blade.

Rajendra Shukla, a Class 8 dropout, was employed at the Maa Sharda Hospital in Saini village by Rajesh Sahni to perform surgeries at the facility. A probe revealed Rajesh Sahni ran his unregistered facility with quacks and midwives.

Meanwhile, the police have written to the chief medical officer to act against illegal clinics.

Both Rajendra Shukla and Rajesh Sahni were arrested and booked following a police complaint by the woman’s husband.

The incident, which took place on March 17, came to light when Rajaram, the woman’s husband, filed a complaint that his wife and newborn baby died due to negligence.

Sultanpur SP Arvind Chaturvedi said, “It was an unregistered clinic with no infrastr­u­c­ture to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations.”