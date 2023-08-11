New Delhi: Air India took a significant step forward on Thursday as it revealed a revamped brand identity and striking new aircraft livery. This move comes as part of the airline’s ambitious plans to modernize its fleet, with a historic procurement of 470 new aircraft through a multi-billion-dollar agreement.

The airline, owned by the Tata Group, introduced its new emblem, ‘The Vista,’ which encapsulates the spirit of a resolute and forward-looking India. This emblem is a hallmark of Air India’s Vihaan.AI transformation, marking a pivotal moment in its journey.Drawing inspiration from the elegant summit of a golden window frame, ‘The Vista’ embodies boundless potential, progressiveness, and the airline’s audacious new perspective. Air travelers can expect to see this new logo gracing the skies by the close of December this year, coinciding with the induction of Air India’s inaugural Airbus A350 into its fleet.The freshly crafted livery and design showcase a rich palette of deep red, aubergine, and glistening gold accents, complemented by a chakra-inspired motif. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed the essence of the new brand, stating, “Our transformative new identity reflects our aspiration to elevate Air India into a world-class carrier that extends its hospitality to travelers worldwide, proudly projecting a revitalized India on the global stage.”He continued, “The new Air India exudes confidence, vitality, and warmth, yet remains deeply rooted in its storied heritage and traditions that have set the benchmark for global service standards in Indian hospitality.” Mr. Wilson highlighted that the iconic ‘Maharaja’ figure, integral to Air India’s identity, would continue to be a part of the brand but with a refreshed and vibrant appearance.Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran underscored the significance of Air India’s transformation, stating, “For us, Air India is more than a business—it’s a passion, a national mission.”In an astounding $70 billion agreement, Air India inked purchase contracts for 470 new aircraft from leading aviation giants Airbus and Boeing. The first deliveries are scheduled to commence by November.The pivotal purchase accord was formalized in June during the Paris Air Show. Among the orders are 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft. Additionally, the order includes 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo, and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.The rejuvenated logo and modern aircraft livery stand as tangible representations of the transformation underway at Air India. CEO Campbell Wilson highlighted the ongoing fleet overhaul, with plans to lease and acquire 20 widebody aircraft this year. Furthermore, a comprehensive $400 million program is set to renovate the interiors of the airline’s legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft, slated to begin in mid-2024.Amidst these changes, Air India is poised to undergo a series of enhancements, including the launch of a new website and mobile app that promise an enriched digital experience. The airline is investing in the creation of entirely new lounges at both Delhi and New York JFK airports.Remarkably, Air India’s workforce has expanded by over 5,000 individuals, encompassing 3,200 cabin crew members and nearly 1,000 cockpit crew personnel. This expansion aligns with Air India’s overarching five-year transformation roadmap under Vihaan.AI, aimed at positioning the airline as a global leader in the aviation industry.

