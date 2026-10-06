Unseasonal Heat

Last Sunday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C, its second-highest October temperature on record. The all-time October record for Srinagar remains 33.9°C, recorded in 1931. The situation elsewhere was even more striking. Qazigund recorded 31.4°C, breaking its previous October record of 31.2°C set in 1985. Kokernag also registered its highest October temperature on record at 29.4°C, surpassing the previous mark of 29.2°C set in 2008. Even Gulmarg, known for its cooler climate and higher elevation, touched 23.2°C, making it the second-hottest October day recorded there. These figures deserve attention not simply because they are unusual, but because of what they tell us about Kashmir’s changing weather patterns. Meteorological officials have attributed the immediate spell of unusual warmth mainly to the prolonged dry conditions. The absence of rainfall has allowed daytime temperatures to remain considerably higher than normal. Srinagar’s temperature was reported to be 5.7°C above normal, while Qazigund was 7.3°C above normal. A single spell of unusual weather, however, should not automatically be labelled proof of climate change. Weather varies naturally, and records can be broken from time to time. Yet the larger trend is difficult to dismiss. Kashmir has experienced increasingly erratic weather in recent years, including prolonged dry spells and episodes of exceptional heat. Climate experts have previously pointed to rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns as growing concerns for the Valley. The recent heat is particularly concerning when viewed against the extreme weather Kashmir has already experienced. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed dozens of cloudburst incidents this year, with official figures by early August putting the number at at least 35 and reporting around 31 deaths, alongside damage to homes, roads, bridges and agricultural land. These events were not confined to one pocket, with districts across both the Jammu and Kashmir regions affected by flash floods and landslides.Such episodes, followed by unusually dry and hot conditions, point to a troubling pattern of weather becoming more erratic and extreme. While individual events cannot be attributed solely to climate change, the growing frequency and intensity of extremes make stronger early-warning systems, resilient infrastructure and climate-conscious planning increasingly urgent. For Kashmir, this matters far beyond the discomfort of an unusually warm October. Agriculture depends heavily on predictable seasonal conditions. Apple growers, horticulturalists and farmers need reliable temperature and precipitation patterns. Water availability, forest health, glaciers, tourism and winter snowfall are all interconnected with the region’s climate. A warmer and increasingly unpredictable environment can disrupt these systems in ways that may only become visible months or years later. The response, therefore, cannot be limited to reacting whenever a temperature record is broken. Jammu and Kashmir needs stronger climate monitoring, better water conservation, scientific planning for agriculture and horticulture, protection of forests and wetlands, and greater public awareness about changing weather patterns. The message from this unusual October is simple: the Valley must prepare for a future in which familiar seasons may no longer behave as predictably as they once did.