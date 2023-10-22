Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has entered its third week in India with a new ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase. The yearly sale ahead of Diwali and Dussehra brings deals, discounts and offers across various smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Besides the normal discounts, the e-commerce platform has joined hands with some financial institutions to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts. This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 8.

If you are looking to buy a gaming laptop, this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale offers different models to choose from. During the ongoing sale, Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing the products using cards HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

With a special coupon discount, the HP Victus can be grabbed for Rs. 66,990, down from the original price of Rs. 86,343. Bank discounts will further sweeten the deal. Similarly, the Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop can be purchased for just Rs. 50,990. An exchange offer can bring down the price to Rs. 41,240.

Here are some of the best deals and offers you can get on gaming laptops during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Extra Happiness Days. All models come with an additional bundled exchange offer that lets you avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 9,750 (maximum).

Product MRP Deal Price

HP Victus Rs. 86,343 / Rs. 66,990

Acer Aspire 5 Rs. 82,999 / Rs. 50,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Rs. 97,990 / Rs. 68,990

Dell G15 5520 Rs. 93,211Rs. / 72,990

HP VictusRs. 80,990Rs. / 77,354

HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 99,527Rs. / 84,990

