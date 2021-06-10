Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Unlock doesn’t mean pandemic is over: DC Srinagar

DC Srinagar May 28

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday said that unlock process started by the government doesn’t mean that Covid pandemic was over.

DC Srinagar, Aijaz Asad along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP) East and SDPO East visited Lal Chowk today to see whether the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were being followed by the people.

 

“We visited here today to ensure that the SOPs are followed in letter and spirit. The government has announced unlock process, which doesn’t mean the Covid pandemic is over,” he said.

He said that doing away with SOPs leads to lockdown and other strict measures, therefore, the people must follow protocol in letter and spirit to fight this pandemic—(KNO)


