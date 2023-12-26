Srinagar: University of Kashmir Prescribes Winter Break for Private Colleges under its Affiliation, Set from December 27, 2023, to February 14, 2024.

Throughout this duration, the availability of both teaching and non-teaching staff is required as per need.

Moreover, the university underscores the significance of ensuring continued student access to the library during the vacation.

This update originates from the office of Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Butt, serving as the Dean of the College Development Council.