Unity will restore India’s ancient glory: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Raebareli, in the holy presence of the revered Pandit Pradeep Mishra Ji. He observed that the divine teaching of Lord Shiva is a sacred pilgrimage for seekers of truth.

The Lieutenant Governor extended heartfelt gratitude to Minister of Uttar Pradesh Manoj Kumar Pandey, for organising this extraordinary spiritual gathering, which has infused new vitality among the people. He remarked that just as gold is refined by fire, holy company rekindles and purifies the spiritual energy within our souls.

Highlighting the eternal vision of universal welfare, the Lieutenant Governor recalled that Sanatana Dharma has always emphasised unity and harmony. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is manifesting this philosophy globally. Referring to the recent BRICS Summit in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the ancient mantra Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- “the world is one family”- is now being embraced by nations worldwide as a foundation for peace and collective welfare.

“What our ancestors envisioned millennia ago is now being embraced by nations worldwide, as they step forward to adopt this philosophy for peace and harmony,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged society to remain vigilant against divisive elements and emphasised that unity is India’s greatest strength. He reminded the gathering that Sanatana culture nurtures diversity, harmony, and human welfare. He called upon saints and enlightened members of society to guide the nation in realising comprehensive development.

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed his confidence that the spirit of unity will once again make India a developed nation, restoring its ancient glory.

“A time has come when we shall guide the world and saints and enlightened members of society will play a vital role and bear great responsibility in this mission. The power of unity and its spirit will once again make India a developed nation, and I am fully confident that we shall regain our ancient glory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.