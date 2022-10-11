Shopian, October 11: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan today visited District Shopian under Third Phase of the Public Outreach Programme of Central Government in order to assess the ground level development scenario and to listen to grievances and public demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

While taking review of the district development profile, the Minister stressed upon officers to promote entrepreneurship ventures in Fisheries, Animal and Sheep Husbandry so that more employment opportunities are provided to the unemployed.

The minister inaugurated 3 road Projects namely Shirmal- Balpora- Tengwani Road, Hajipora –Arkhara Road, Gurinard Chanchmarg Road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of 1186.30 lakhs.

The minister also reviewed work under animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Sector with special emphasis on Central sponsored Schemes like IDDS and IPDP. He listened to the demands and issues of related to the sector and was apprised by the respective officers about the need for establishment of Wool Processing Units, Constitution of Wool Board. They also flagged issue of low rates of Wool and need for MSP for the product, Insurance for Fish Crop, Adequate vaccination for LSD among others.

Dr. Sanjeev also interacted with DDC, BDC members, MC Counsellors and Other PRI members and listened to issues and demands put forward for consideration and appropriate action from the Visiting Dignitary.

ADVERTISEMENT

MoS appealed PRI members to involve more and more people in Sheep, Goat, Fisheries Farming besides emphasizing for formation of FPOs in the Animal Husbandry sector for taking farming to next level, necessitating better productivity and production.

He also stressed for venturing into Silage making to make nutritious fodder available during winters to tide over the productivity depreciation of milk in winters.

While interacting with the PRI members, he assured that Ministry shall conduct exposure visits of farmers, PRI members to acquaint them with employment oriented schemes and good practices being followed and also assured redressal of other issues put forth before him.

Later, MoS visited Fruit Mandi Aglar and met Fruit Growers, Traders and Transporters. Enroute, he visited Poultry Project Animal Husbandry Department, Shirmal, Milk Chilling Plant, Shopian and inspected stalls of AH, Fisheries and SH showcasing products.

He stressed upon officers to disseminate maximum information about Govt. Schemes among people so that more and more people are lured into Dairying, sheep and animal farming for their economic upliftment. He also distributed sanction orders among beneficiaries of Sheep, Fisheries and Dairying Units.

Earlier, District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya welcomed the Minister and presented overview of the district besides status of Mega developmental projects under execution including Polytechnic College, JNV Aglar, Indoor Stadiums, Shopian – Bijbehara Road, Transit Accommodation for pastoralists.

Shri Kumar also presented physical and financial achievements under District Capex Budget of last three years.

The chair was apprised about various initiatives taken by the district administration in horticulture sector like introduction of High Density Varieties, a Novel Initiative of District administration, Dastak Portal which provides Employment opportunities through a Single Window System.

MC Chairman, DDC members demanded for separate Mechanical Division for the district, establishment of Vegetable Mandi, Dry Fruit Mandi and sought intervention of MoS for redressal of marketing, transportation and low rates of apples, vaccination for LSD and animal husbandry hospital in Hermain, Chitragam.

Besides DDC Shopian, SSP Shopian, Tanushree, Special Secretary, APD, Riyaz Ahmad, ADDC Shopian, Manzoor Hussain and other sectoral and district officers and officials accompanied him.